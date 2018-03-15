Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers joined MaD Radio Thursday morning and talked about the World Series White House visit.

“That was a really really cool experience. I wasn’t really sure about what it was going to be like going into it. It was a quick day, we were in and out same day,” Lance said.

As expected, he also had to deal with a fair share of criticism from his twitter following. The visit was not political for him, but more about history. Either way, it did not diminish his time at the White House.

“People have their own opinion, and everyone is entitled to those but, yeah, I had to do a lot deleting on my Instagram comments. A lot of censoring,” Lance said.

