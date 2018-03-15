HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Underwhelmed with the quality of offensive linemen in the Houston Texans free agent class?

Good news. Deshaun Watson will make them better.

That’s the word from Senio Kelemete, who was introduced today after signing a three-year, $12 million contract with the Texans.

“He can make o-lineman look good,” Kelemete said. “If we miss a block, he can just roll out, probably gain 20 or 30 yards, make it look easy, so i’m happy to be here.”

Kelemete, a fifth round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012 who spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, was one of three offensive linemen that general manager Brian Gaine signed this week, all of whom were considered mid-level free agents.

That includes former Kansas City Chiefs guard Zach Fulton, and former Buffalo Bills right tackle Seantrel Henderson, all of whom drew praise from Gaine for their length, physicality and versatility.

The Texans are likely to have as many as four new starters on the offensive line next season, with only former second round pick Nick Martin firmly entrenched at center. Jeff Allen, part of their disappointing 2016 free agent class, could be cut. Xavier Su’a-filo, Chris Clark and Breno Giacomini will likely be let go in free agency.

Other in-house options include Julien Davenport, a fourth round rookie last year out of Bucknell, and Derek Newton, who missed all of last season after suffering two torn patella tendons in 2016.

With Watson coming off a season-ending ACL tear, it’s crucial that the Texans do whatever can be done to protect him. While adding Solder would’ve been ideal, it seems that the players they did pick up seem confident in Watson’s ability to make them better.