HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It’s unclear where cornerback Aaron Colvin will lineup for the Houston Texans defense.

On the outside?

In the slot?

At safety?

Wherever it is, Colvin seems confident that he’ll deliver.

“I could play linebacker if I had to,” Colvin said. “No matter where they put me, I plan to make plays, I plan to win my one on one battles. Outside, inside, safety. No matter where it is, that’s just my mindset.”

Colvin, who signed a four year, $34 million contract this week, spent most of his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the slot, with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye manning the outside.

But for the Texans, who return struggling former top pick Kevin Johnson and aging veteran Johnathan Joseph, it would be helpful to have a player of Colvin’s caliber be able to contribute outside.

He has experience doing it, and spent most of his time at Oklahoma lining up on the perimeter in then-head coach Bob Stoops defense.

Colvin’s signing gives the Texans flexibility in the defensive backfield, namely by facilitating a possible move of Kareem Jackson, who’s underachieved at times in coverage, to safety.

GM Brian Gaine said that the Texans aren’t done in free agency. One of the players still left on their radar: former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyran Mathieu, who was cut this week after refusing to take a pay cut. Signing Mathieu would give Romeo Crennel another weapon to deploy this season in his return to defensive coordinator.