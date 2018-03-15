Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. and Justin Verlander had some strong feelings about domestic violence after a video of former Astros prospect Danry Vasquez beating his girlfriend surfaced. The incident occurred in 2016 in a stairwell at Whataburger Field, home of the Astros’ Double-A affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks. Both tweeted about the issue, which can be seen below, and McCullers had the chance to speak about it on MaD Radio Thursday morning.

“I played with him for about a season and a half or so and, you know, regardless of how I thought about him personally, I would never have thought that was going on in the home. I met her many times, my wife spent a bunch of time with her. That’s a monster in that video doing that to her,” Lance said. “My tweet this morning was more about, it shouldn’t take that video coming out of that type of incident for people to have reaction, for people to stand up and try to make a change.”

The issue here is no one cared as much until a video was leaked & now everyone is outraged!? This is the reality of domestic violence. It’s always brutal, always sickening. We must fight for the victims, video or not. He should be in jail. If you need help, find it. People care. https://t.co/1ZhHnJlX3o — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) March 15, 2018