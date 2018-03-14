Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the first day of NFL free agency.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the start of NFL free agency, and the players the Texans have signed and missed out on.

Sean, Rich, and Ted continued to discuss the first day of NFL free agency, and what the Texans have and haven’t done so far.

Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds help out listeners on the text line every Wednesday during Damn Straight Advice. Answers for love, work, and life in general.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets looking in good shape to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a couple games lead, and the Warriors dealing with injuries.

John Harris from Texans Radio joined Sean, Rich, and Ted to talk about the Texans moves in NFL free agency, the Oklahoma pro day, and the NFL Draft.