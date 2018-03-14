Filed Under:Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, John McClain, MaD Radio

Today on Mad Radio: Getting to know the newest Texans, the potential targets, John McClain’s weekly visit, what the Texans are getting in Aaron Colvin, moves that impact the Texans and more.

Mad Radio with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser tries to make sense of the first day of the NFL free agent frenzy in the NFL and the moves the Texans have made, are rumored to be trying to make and more.

Mad Radio, with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser, discusses what the Texans sales pitch will be to free agents and the potential targets heading into the official signing period.

Seth Payne and Paul Gallant go at it about Tom Savage’s anthem and place in the NFL as a quarterback amidst an attempt to discuss the state of the Texans today on the day players are allowed to sign with new teams.

Tony Wiggins of the Jacksonville Jaguars joins Mad Radio to discuss what the Texans are getting in cornerback Aaron Colvin and why he might have a chip on his shoulder heading into the 2018 season.

Ask McClain Anything 3/14: A Tough Nut To Swallow

John McClain discusses moves around the league that impacted the Texans the most with Seth and Gallant.

