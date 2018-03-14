HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — One of the most pleasant surprises of the Houston Texans 2017 season is reportedly back.

Bruce Ellington is going back to the #Texans on a 1-year deal, source said. He may have found a home after he had success there in the slot in 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2018

Ellington, a fourth round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, signed with the Texans last offseason after missing all of 2016.

He made his presence felt, pulling in 29 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns over 11 games and six starts.

Durability has always been the biggest concern with Ellington, who’s been lost for the year in each of the last two seasons with hamstring tears. One, in Week 3 of the 2015 preseason. Then, against the Tennessee Titans in December this past season.

DeAndre Hopkins is firmly entrenched as Deshaun Watson’s No. 1 target, but beyond that, the Texans are full of question marks.

Will Fuller, their top pick in 2016, has already missed eight games to injury in his young career. Braxton Miller, a third rounder in 2015, finally looked to be turning a corner in December, but was shut down for the season after suffering a concussion in Week 13.

Jaelen Strong, also a former third round pick, was cut last season.

Even the tight end group is suspect.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, who’s suffered four concussions since Dec. 2016, was reportedly contemplating retirement this offseason. Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson also ended the year on IR.

With NFL free agency officially opening on Wednesday, offensive line and secondary remain the Texans two biggest areas of need. But the receiving rooms certainly benefit from getting Ellington back.