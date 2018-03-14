HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Brian Gaine has yet to land any big ticket offensive linemen in free agency, but the Houston Texans new GM made another depth move at the position.

The Texans have tendered center-guard Greg Mancz as a restricted free agent, with the low tender of $1.9 million for 2018.

Mancz, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has started 23 games the last two seasons in Houston, is free to negotiate with other teams until April 20. If he receives an offer from another team, the Texans will have the right to match.

With NFL free agency officially opening at 3 pm on Wednesday, offensive line remains the Texans biggest area of need.

They’ve added former Kansas City Chiefs guard Zach Fulton and former Buffalo Bills right tackle Seantrel Henderson, but struck out on Nate Solder, the No. 1 left tackle on the market who left the New England Patriots to sign with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether the Texans ever had any real interest in Andrew Norwell, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Pugh, who started eight games last season for the Giants at left guard and right tackle, is still on the market. But the 27 year old has a lengthy injury history. He’s played 16 games only once in his career, in 2013 and has missed 17 games over four seasons since.

With Deshaun Watson coming off a torn ACL, improving on the offensive line figures to be the surest way for the Texans to improve on their 4-12 record last season. Especially in the AFC South, which all of a sudden looks like one of the stronger divisions in the league.