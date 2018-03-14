Former New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder was high on the Texans offseason wishlist. Unfortunately, he’s not coming to Houston.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported this afternoon that Solder is expected to sign with the New York Giants. Per Rapoport, the deal is 4 years for $62 million dollars with $35 million in guarantees. When official, the contract will make him the NFL’s highest paid left tackle.

Solder, 29, was a first round pick of the Patriots in 2011. He’s played in 4 Super Bowls (46, 49, 51, and 52) winning 2 of them (49 and 51).

