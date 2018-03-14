Trae Jefferson was the MVP of last week’s SWAC Tournament, and Wednesday night he continued his strong play, scoring 25 points in Texas Southern’s 64-46 First Four win over North Carolina Central.

Jefferson shot 8-of-18 from the field, and added eight rebounds in leading TSU to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history, setting up a date against the top seed in the East Region, Xavier, Friday night in Nashville.

TSU made just two of its first nine shots, falling behind 10-6, but Jefferson hit a jumper, and the Tigers knocked down 8-of-13 shots after that, capped by Jefferson’s layup with 1:23 left before halftime, giving him 17 points in the half, putting the Tigers up 10, and they led 36-26 at the break.

NC Central made back-to-back shots early in the second half to get within seven, but missed its next 10 shots, and the Tigers responded with an 11-2 run. Pablo Rivas’ jumper ended the drought, only to see Donte Clark and Jefferson connect on 3-pointers to push the lead up to 20. NC Central never got closer than 14 again.

Clark scored 18 points for the Tigers, shooting just 4-of-14 from the field, but he made all seven of his free throw attempts.

Trayvon Reed scored 10 points off the bench, and he blocked six shots.

Raasean Davis led NC Central with 19 points, but only three came after halftime. The Eagles shot just 30 percent from the field, 24 percent in the second half, and didn’t make a 3-pointer all night.

The first NCAA Tournament win for Texas Southern comes in its eight try, the fourth under head coach Mike Davis, who won a tournament game for the first time since 2006 while the head coach at Indiana.

TSU will head to Nashville with a 16-19 record, winners of seven in a row.