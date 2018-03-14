Episode 33 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald, for SportsRadio 610!

On This Week’s Show:

2:39 – Quick Count topics include Jeff Hardy getting a DUI, Brock Lesnar’s future with possible return to UFC, & Kid Rock going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

13:12 – RAW reaction (Reigns “suspended,” Braun Strowman going for tag titles).

25:22 – SmackDown reaction (Owens and Zayn beat up Shane McMahon).

32:43 – Controversy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.