Episode 33 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald, for SportsRadio 610!
On This Week’s Show:
2:39 – Quick Count topics include Jeff Hardy getting a DUI, Brock Lesnar’s future with possible return to UFC, & Kid Rock going into the WWE Hall of Fame.
13:12 – RAW reaction (Reigns “suspended,” Braun Strowman going for tag titles).
25:22 – SmackDown reaction (Owens and Zayn beat up Shane McMahon).
32:43 – Controversy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.
