By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:battle royal, Braun Strowman, brian mcdonald, Brock Lesnar, fabulous moolah, Hardy Boyz, heel turn, heel turn podcast, Jeff Hardy, Kevin Owens, Kid Rock, kyle king, Matt Hardy, monday night raw, Paul Heyman, raw tag team championship, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Shane McMahon, Sheamus and Cesaro, smackdown, smackdown live, the heel turn podcast, UFC, Vince McMahon, wrestlemania, wrestlemania 34, WWE, wwe hall of fame, wwe monday night raw, WWE Smackdown, wwe tag team, wwe universal championship

Episode 33 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald, for SportsRadio 610!

On This Week’s Show:

2:39 – Quick Count topics include Jeff Hardy getting a DUI, Brock Lesnar’s future with possible return to UFC, & Kid Rock going into the WWE Hall of Fame.
13:12 – RAW reaction (Reigns “suspended,” Braun Strowman going for tag titles).
25:22 – SmackDown reaction (Owens and Zayn beat up Shane McMahon).
32:43 – Controversy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen