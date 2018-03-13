By Landry Locker
The Jacksonville Jaguars were the AFC South Champions in 2017 and intend to make free agent G Andrew Norwell the highest-paid guard in the NFL according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. How will the Texans counter this move? They will be aggressive, but there is one move they must make according to Paul Gallant, who’s in for Mike Meltser this week on Mad Radio.

There’s one move the Texans must make during free agency, which Mad Radio discusses with Paul Gallant, in for Mike Meltser.

