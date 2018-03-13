Today on Mad Radio: Texans will be aggressive in free agency, but can they make the moves they need to make? The one move the Texans MUST make, TrainWreck Tuesday, Trump greets the Astros, the Rockets increase their lead in the west and knock San Antonio to the outside of the playoff picture, Jacksonville gets better and much more with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser.

There is a ton going on in sports around Houston. The Texans are aggressively looking to improve their team according to the experts, the Astros went to the White House and the Rockets are in firm control of the 1-seed with 15 games remaining.

Mad Radio with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser reacts to Case Keenum’s new home, the viral reaction to the interaction between Altuve and Trump and Rockets try to bury the Spurs.

Mad Radio with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser discusses the Astros visit to the White House and how crazy the internet and local TV outlets got during and after the visit.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will make Andrew Norwell the highest-paid guard in the NFL, which has a lot of Texans fans worried that the gap between the AFC Champs and the Texans has widened. What do the Texans need to do to counter? Paul Gallant and Seth Payne discuss.

There’s one move the Texans must make during free agency, which Mad Radio discusses with Paul Gallant, in for Mike Meltser.

TrainWreck Tuesday 3/13: Calvin Murphy Liked Ugly Women, Trump And Justin, Gasol On Rockets And OJ Confesses

Former Texans TE Owen Daniels joins Mad Radio to discuss his former teammate Case Keenum getting paid, the Texans heading into free agency and Gary Kubiak’s health.

Mad Radio, with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser, goes through the chaotic legal tampering in the NFL and all of the moves that have been agreed to.