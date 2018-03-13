HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Brian Gaine’s first big move as Houston Texans general manager is reportedly done.

Former Jaguars' CB Aaron Colvin intends to sign a 4-year deal with the Houston Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Colvin, 26, fell to the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft after tearing his ACL during Senior Bowl practices in January.

But in his four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former Oklahoma standout became an impact player in the slot, so much so that Pro Football Focus called him a “must re-sign” player.

Pro Football Focus called Aaron Colvin a guy the Jags “must re-sign” pic.twitter.com/3eIluWFQt1 — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) March 13, 2018

Colvin’s original scouting report, from NFL.com

Colvin’s playing personality is noteworthy, especially for a team with a reputation of having too many “choir boys.” Here’s a clip of Colvin on the sideline last season, against the San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Colvin’s a fiesty dude https://t.co/vsYEwpMDln — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) March 13, 2018

Colvin doesn’t come without some red flags.

In addition to his injury history, Colvin was also suspended four games in two seasons ago for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Colvin owned the mistake.

“It’s a mistake that I made and I’m not going to sit here and make an excuse and say, ‘Well, I thought this. I thought that,’” said Colvin. “It’s on me and I’m owning it and that’s how we’re going to take it.”

Another noteworthy item about Colvin: he demonstrated during the national anthem during the Jaguars game against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Though he didn’t kneel during the anthem, he did bow next to players on the sideline who were kneeling.

So about the Texans not wanting any part of free agents who demonstrated during the national anthem https://t.co/ZMcrDk8YHV — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) March 13, 2018

That seems to fly in the face of speculation by two NFL agents, cited in a column by Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle.

It’s an important offseason for the Texans, with Gaine taking over for former general manager Rick Smith, Deshaun Watson coming off an ACL tear and the team coming off a disappointing 4-12 finish where nearly all their impact players suffered major injuries.

Signing Colvin, who should provide a boost to the NFL’s ninth-worst pass defense last season, is a good first step.

Colvin joins a secondary full of question marks. Will Kevin Johnson live up to his status as a former first round pick? Will Kareem Jackson move to safety, where he might be better suited?

That remains to be seen.

It’s also unclear whether the Texans, who entered free agency with about $60 million in cap space, sixth most in the NFL, are done adding to their defensive backfield. They were said to be interested in former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, and former Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines, both of whom have relationships with head coach Bill O’Brien and Gaine, respectively.