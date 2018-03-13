HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — No word yet on whether the Houston Texans will be able to land Nate Solder, the No. 1 left tackle in free agency, but they’ve added depth on the offensive line.

The #Texans are signing former #Bills OT Seantrel Henderson, source said. Some much-needed OT depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Henderson, a seventh round pick in 2014, hasn’t played much since his rookie season. After starting all 16 games his first year in the NFL, Henderson started only 11 over the next three years.

But he’s considered a high-upside prospect, and has a relationship with new Texans general manager Brian Gaine, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills personnel department.

Henderson has twice been suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, though both the four-game ban in 2016 and 10 game ban in 2017 were triggered by marijuana, which Henderson uses to treat Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory issue.