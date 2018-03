SportsRadio 610 is proud to once again support the Captain Renaud Memorial Golf Tournament!

We’ll be playing golf on April 9th at Wild Cat Golf Club to raise money for the Captain Renaud Foundation which provides financial help to Houston firefighters and their families following a line of duty death or catastrophic injury.

The tournament will include breakfast, lunch, prizes, and more!

You can sign your team up today, just click here or visit thecaptainrenaudfoundation.org

We’ll see you there!