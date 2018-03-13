ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Tuesday morning that Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos once 2018 free agency officially begins on Wednesday.

The University of Houston star and former Texans Quarterback led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship game last season as Keenum started 14 games going 11-3 in 2017.

The Broncos are coming off a 5-11 season that included quarterbacks Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler at starter. Siemian, Lynch and Chad Kelly are under contract for 2018 with the Broncos who also reportedly considered Kirk Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater. Denver also has the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft but should be off the board for taking an early QB.

The last big name quarterback remaining in free agency is Kirk Cousins who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins. Teams looking for his services will are now narrowed down to the Vikings, Jets or Cardinals.