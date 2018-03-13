By Bryan Carey

Saint Patrick’s Day is one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States. Honoring the Patron Saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick’s Day is the one time of year when everyone is encouraged to don their favorite green jacket, hat, and scarf and celebrate the luck of the Irish. Family and adult events exist throughout the United States to celebrate Irish culture on this special day. Here are the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Houston:

Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

Lucky’s Pub

801 Saint Emanuel St.

Houston, TX 77003

(713) 522-2010

www.luckyspub.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 8 a.m.

Lucky’s Pub is working with 94.5 The Buzz, a popular radio station, to bring Houston residents the largest Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in the city. City streets in downtown will be blocked off for this festival and it begins with a parade followed by endless family fun. The festival runs all the way until 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, making it one of the longest running celebrations in the city. It’s a great way to enjoy your St. Patrick’s Day in a family- friendly setting.

Luck of the Irish Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

The Dogwood

2403 Bagby St.

Houston, TX 77006

(281) 501-9075

www.thedogwoodmidtown.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 1 p.m.

If bar hopping is your favorite way to celebrate, then hop on down to the Luck of the Irish Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. The event starts at The Dogwood and includes stops at other iconic Houston bars such as Belle Station, Little Woodrows, Howl at the Moon and more. Pub crawlers will receive drink specials at each stop and will enjoy a variety of bars that range from sports- oriented venues to piano bars and beyond. Put on your green walking shoes, gather your friends, and check out the Houston bar scene at the Luck of the Irish Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl.

The Green Mile Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party

Clutch Bar

5334 Washington Ave.

Houston, TX 77007

(832) 206-8944

www.theclutchbar.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Now in its third year, the Green Mile Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party is certain to be the largest it has ever been. The organizers moved the event to a more spacious area, adding more venues and sponsors to create a more festive occasion. This event is limited to adults and includes live music, food, and drink plus a few fun games to round out the afternoon of celebration. It’s the place to be for all things green on Saint Patrick’s Day in Houston and perfect for adult fun and entertainment.

Related: Best Ways to Support Houston’s Local Art Scene

Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

Holy Family Parish

1010 35th St.

Galveston, TX

(409) 765-7636

www.holyfamilygb.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Enjoy an island getaway and Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Houston’s neighboring Galveston Island at the Saint Patrick’s Day Festival. Organized by Holy Family Parish, this family friendly event features games, raffles, live entertainment, a silent auction, and special activities for the kids. Food and beer vendors will be present to keep everyone from going hungry or thirsty and with so many varied events and activities, it’s the type of event people of all ages will enjoy. Saint Patrick’s Day Festival is a Galveston mainstay and one of the best ways to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in the Houston area.

Saint Patrick’s Day at the Sugar Refinery

The Sugar Refinery

2248 Texas Drive

Sugar Land, TX 77479

(281) 212-3662

www.thesugarrefinerybar.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 11 a.m.

If your ideal way to celebrate an event is with authentic food and drink, then the event you don’t want to miss is Saint Patrick’s Day at the Sugar Refinery. Popular for its grub and grogs, the Sugar Refinery is popular establishment in Sugar Land’s Town Square and for this festive occasion, the restaurant plans to serve delectable Irish treats such as Shepherd’s Pie, fish and chips, and other traditional Irish options. The extensive beer selection at the Sugar Refinery means you will have many delicious ways to wash down all of that Irish food. It adds up to an excellent culinary experience as you celebrate Ireland’s Patron Saint here in the suburb of Sugar Land.

Related: Best Spots for a Quick Lunch in Downtown Houston