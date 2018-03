Adrian Peterson: "Being Back Home Would Be Awesome"Adrian Peterson was released by the Arizona Cardinals and when asked by TMZ Sports what his "dream scenario" would be, Peterson said "being back home would be awesome".

The One Must The Texans Must Make As They Attempt To Catch Up With Jacksonville In 2018The Jacksonville Jaguars were the AFC South Champions in 2017 and intend to make free agent G Andrew Norwell the highest-paid guard in the NFL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. How will the Texans counter this move? They will be aggressive, but there is one move they must make according to Paul Gallant, who's in for Mike Meltser this week on Mad Radio.

Report: Texans Making "Strong Run" At LT Nate SolderIs Nate Solder a must-have signing for the Texans?

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Outdoor Show: Sun March 11

Case Keenum Reportedly Ready To Sign With Broncos

Report: Texans The Favorites To Sign OL Zach FultonDo you trust Brian Gaine to fix the Texans OL?

The Best Of Mad Radio 3-13Today on Mad Radio: Texans will be aggressive in free agency, but can they make the moves they need to make? The one move the Texans MUST make, TrainWreck Tuesday, Trump greets the Astros, the Rockets increase their lead in the west and knock San Antonio to the outside of the playoff picture, Jacksonville gets better and much more with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser.

Houston Texans 2018 Home and Road Opponents

Rockets Make Easy Work Of Shorthanded SpursWith Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge out, Rockets beat the Spurs 109-93