Adrian Peterson was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. And when asked by TMZ Sports what his “dream scenario” would be, Peterson said “Obviously, being back home would be awesome”.

Peterson was born and raised in Palestine, Texas and owns a home in the Houston area.

“Being back here. It’s a long shot. They got a good running back in Miller and a young guy coming off injury. But coming back here where I work out every day. My family is here. My family is close. My mom is here.”

Peterson continued to talk to TMZ about the Texans current roster, “Good young quarterback, receivers, Hopkins! It’s a lot of talent there as well.”

The thought of playing for the Houston Texans doesn’t seem to be new for the future hall of fame running back. Peterson told TMZ, “Houston has always been a team I thought about and envisioned. Cause I’m here and I’m around some of the guys a lot. Would be nice to play at home in the backyard.”

With Lamar Miller and D’Onta Foreman as the top two running backs on the current roster, the 32 year old (will be 33 on March 21) would need to work with limited touches and a new scheme behind the the Texans star quarterback.

Free agency officially begins at 3pm on Wednesday.

See the full interview with TMZ here.