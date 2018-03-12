By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros going to the White House for the official visit with President Trump, which included conversation about which players didn’t attend.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted had a heated discussion about Richard Sherman signing with the San Francisco 49ers, and whether or not he lost out on guaranteed money by acting as his own agent.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the trades and rumored signings over the NFL off-season from the weekend, and what they think the Texans will do this week.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the O.J. Simpson semi-admission to murder show on FOX.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the NCAA basketball tournament brackets. They discussed which teams were seeded too low, seven teams from Texas making the field, and an interesting conspiracy theory about Michigan State.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets from over the weekend. Losing a game at Toronto, but picking up a win over Dallas on Sunday.

 

