Today on Mad Radio: The frustrating mystery of the Texans heading into free agency, a huge weekend for the Rockets, the Astros are 17 days away from starting the season, Tiger steals the weekend, the brackets are set and more with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser.

Seth Payne and Paul Gallant, in for Mike Meltser, set the scene for the week and discuss a couple of things that caught their attention over the weekend. Plus, it’s a situation we have all faced, do you leave a seat open between you and someone else in the moie theater?

Seth Payne, Paul Gallant and Landry Locker go through the impactful things that happened over the weekend.

Seth Payne and Paul Gallant, in for Mike Meltser, discuss the emergence of Tiger Woods as a factor on the PGA tour and the amount of eyeballs he brought into the sport over the weekend.

Johnny Manziel is trying to comeback to the NFL and says that he is a better person than he once was, but that didn’t stop him from engaging in a sophomoric, yet entertaining, social media beef over the weekend.

Seth Payne and Paul Gallant, in for Mike Meltser, discuss how Brock Osweiler will impact this year’s free agent market two years after signing the worst contract in Texans history.