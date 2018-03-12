HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Brian Gaine isn’t wasting any time trying to fix the Houston Texans offensive line.

About an hour after a report of their interest in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton, comes this report of their pursuit of former New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder.

Texans are making a strong run at LT Nate Solder. They’re desperate for a new LT. They started 5 LTs last season. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 12, 2018

Solder, 29, started all 16 games last season for the Patriots, and has been healthy for all but one of his seven NFL seasons. He suffered a season-ending biceps tear back in 2015, missing 12 games.

There’s little doubt that Solder can still play at a high level. The question becomes his price tag. Given his role protecting Tom Brady’s blind side, and the lack of alternatives at left tackle on the free agent market, Solder is bound to get overpaid this summer.

Still, for a Texans team coming off a 4-12 season, and with Deshaun Watson coming off a torn ACL, Solder would likely be worth it.

Houston has $65 million in salary cap space, fifth most in the NFL.