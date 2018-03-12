HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Well that didn’t take long.

With the start of the legal tampering period opening at noon Monday, the Houston Texans are reportedly already the favorites to land former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton.

The #Texans are the favorites to sign former #Chiefs OL Zach Fulton to a multi-year deal worth more than $7M per year, source said. He should play center for them. Other teams are in the mix, but Houston is the likely landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

It’s unclear whether the Texans view Fulton, a sixth round pick in 2014, as a starter or a utility player. The 26 year old has played 63 career games with 46 starts, at all three interior line spots.

Fulton had a 66.8 overall grade this season from Pro Football Focus.