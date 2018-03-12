HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Well that didn’t take long.
With the start of the legal tampering period opening at noon Monday, the Houston Texans are reportedly already the favorites to land former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton.
It’s unclear whether the Texans view Fulton, a sixth round pick in 2014, as a starter or a utility player. The 26 year old has played 63 career games with 46 starts, at all three interior line spots.
Fulton had a 66.8 overall grade this season from Pro Football Focus.
Comments
Matt Hammond