By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Well that didn’t take long.

With the start of the legal tampering period opening at noon Monday, the Houston Texans are reportedly already the favorites to land former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton.

It’s unclear whether the Texans view Fulton, a sixth round pick in 2014, as a starter or a utility player. The 26 year old has played 63 career games with 46 starts, at all three interior line spots.

Fulton had a 66.8 overall grade this season from Pro Football Focus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen