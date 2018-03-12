The Heel Turn Podcast LIVE Pay-Per-View Special on SportsRadio 610, from right after WWE Fastlane.
Kyle King and Brian McDonald broke down the winners and losers for every match on the Fastlane card, talked about the story lines, discussed the build to WrestleMania, and had some fun with two newer segments, “Bro Hear Me Out Bro,” and “Kyle and Brian Are Going Over.”
