By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:a.j. styles, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, brian mcdonald, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Fastlane, fastlane ppv, heel turn, heel turn podcast, heel turn ppv special, Kevin Owens, kyle king, nakamura, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rusev, rusev day, Sami Zayn, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, smackdown tag team championship, tag team championship, the heel turn podcast, The New Day, the usos, wrestlemania, wrestlemania 34, WWE Champion, WWE Championship, wwe fastlane, wwe fastlane ppv, wwe united states championship

The Heel Turn Podcast LIVE Pay-Per-View Special on SportsRadio 610, from right after WWE Fastlane.

Kyle King and Brian McDonald broke down the winners and losers for every match on the Fastlane card, talked about the story lines, discussed the build to WrestleMania, and had some fun with two newer segments, “Bro Hear Me Out Bro,” and “Kyle and Brian Are Going Over.”

