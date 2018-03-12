Ryan Mayer

The NCAA Tournament kicks off with the First Four starting tomorrow night in Dayton, followed by the full Round of 64 starting up on Thursday. Over the years, the tournament has provided us with plenty of memorable moments that always bubble back to the surface around this time of the year. With that in mind, we reached out to the folks at CBS Sports Network to get some of their thoughts on which moment stands out the most.

Brendan Haywood, Wally Szczerbiak, Gary Parrish and Jon Rothstein all chimed in with their thoughts. Moments ranging from the iconic Christian Laettner shot to beat Kentucky to Mario Chalmers sending the 2008 national title game to overtime came up. To see what the guys thought and which moments made the cut, check out the video above!