Rockets Beat Mavs Without Harden, Clinch Playoff SpotWith James Harden out due to a sore left knee, the Rockets beat Dallas 105-82

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, SFA Are Headed To NCAA Tournament, Baylor Gets Left OutThe state of Texas will be represented by seven teams in this year's NCAA Tournament

Lance McCullers Jr. Says Astros, Not The Yankees Are Team To Beat In AL And More In Weekly Mad Radio VisitAstros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the Yankees being the popular pick in the AL, his football-like adjustment to the new rule changes, Justin Verlander as a teammate, Gerrit Cole's cooking skills, Dallas Keuchel's current state and more.

Despite AAC Title Game Loss, Houston Gets 6 Seed; TSU Headed To DaytonHouston will take on San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament while Texas Southern takes on North Carolina Central in the First Four

Report: Texans The Favorites To Sign OL Zach FultonDo you trust Brian Gaine to fix the Texans OL?

Remembering Kelvin Sampson's Scandal-Ridden Past

The Best Of Mad Radio 3-12Today on Mad Radio: The frustrating mystery of the Texans heading into free agency, a huge weekend for the Rockets, the Astros are 17 days away from starting the season, Tiger steals the weekend, the brackets are set and more with Paul Gallant in for Mike Meltser.