Throughout the week, it seemed like Texas was firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but as it turned out, there wasn’t much worry for the Longhorns at all.

The Longhorns qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the 10-seed in the South Region. They’ll take on Nevada Friday night in Nashville. The winner of that game takes on the winner of Cincinnati/Georgia State.

Along with Houston and Texas Southern, seven teams will represent the state of Texas in this year’s tournament, though Baylor will not. Despite finishing ahead of Texas in the Big 12, the Bears were not an at large selection, finishing the season 18-14. It’s the first time since 2013 Baylor will not play in the NCAA Tournament.

The other teams from the state to make it are Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, and Stephen F. Austin.

Texas A&M made the tournament as a seven seed and will take on Providence in Charlotte on Friday. It marks the Aggies second NCAA Tournament trip in six years under Billy Kennedy.

In Jamie Dixon’s second season as TCU’s head coach, the Horned Frogs end a 20 year tournament drought, earning a six seed in the Midwest region and a matchup with either Arizona State or Syracuse on Friday in Detroit.

The last two Texas schools will face off with one another in Dallas on Thursday when third seed Texas Tech takes on Stephen F. Austin. It’s the Red Raiders first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 when Bob Knight was their head coach, while Stephen F. Austin qualifies for their fourth tournament in the last five years. The Lumberjacks have won a game in their last two visits, narrowly missing out on a sweet 16 berth in 2016.