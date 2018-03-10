Paul has some anxiety about the Texans’ remaining options after seeing the moves the Cleveland Browns have made and producer Ryan Rockett makes an announcement.

In the Nightly News: Big NFL trade news and more.

Paul found a particular Texans voice’s take on the Bob McNair comments a little strange.

Paul reacts to the Rockets’ win streak being snapped in Toronto Friday night.

Paul reacts to a claim that masculinity is in danger.

Martin Shkreli is sentenced, a common sex act may be dangerous and more.

Paul’s sentencing for being a LeBron hypocrite is carried out and producer Ryan Rockett bids adieu to the Gallant At Night listening audience.

 

