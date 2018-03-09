By Brian McDonald
Sean and Ted talked about an article from the Players Tribune by former Rockets guard Steve Francis, where he talked about his rough experience growing up as a child.

 

Sean and Ted talked with Hoops Critic Brian Geltzeiler about the Rockets and other NBA topics.

 

Sean and Ted talked about the Browns trading for Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, and the other big recent NFL moves.

 

Sean and Ted talked about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories included a Florida man who had stealing from a department store on his bucket list. Weird list, but a funny story.

 

Sean and Ted talked about the surprisingly active NFL off-season with another big name trade sending Aqib Talib to the L.A. Rams. Also, DeAndre Hopkins continues to recruit players via Instagram posts after Richard Sherman left the Seahawks.

 

