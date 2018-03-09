Today on Mad Radio: Marc Vandermeer and Wade Smith’s weekly visits, Mike finally watched Field Of Dreams and will review it, Texans remain quiet while others don’t, Landry Likes, the sad life of Steve Francis, the Rockets go to Canada and Seth translates Drake lyrics, Worst Take Of The Week and more.

Mad Radio discusses the intriguing story of the life of Steve Francis and which current athletes they worry about when they retire.

The Eagles and Rams were playoff teams last season, but have been aggressive this offseason while the Texans have been quiet, is this a cause for concern?

Seth Payne has discovered that one of the most polarizing members of the NFL media doesn’t understand the English language and the guys speculate if the Texans should consider Richard Sherman.

Mad Radio discusses the last time they cried, their biggest flaws and more in Keeping It Real Friday.

Marc Vandermeer discusses the three moves he’d like to see the Texans make next week when NFL free agency begins.

Worst Take Of The Week With Marc Vandermeer: Lopez Wins For The First Time

Mad Radio visits with Marc Vandermeer to discuss the recent viral discussion about the Texans from both perspectives and what people are missing in the discussion.

Wade Smith has a Houston championship for Mike and Seth and the guys take a look at free agency next week.

Seth translates Drake lyrics and Landry discusses drinking beers in the show in this week’s edition of Landry Likes with Wade Smith in studio.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss his thoughts on Bob McNair as an owner and Houston as a free agent destination.