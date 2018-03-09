HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Two possible solutions to the Houston Texans backup quarterback problem are off the table.

DeShone Kizer, who was picked by the Cleveland Browns last year instead of Deshaun Watson, was shipped to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Damarious Randall.

Tyrod Taylor, who was benched last season by the Buffalo Bills despite three efficient and ball-secure years as a starter, landed with the Browns hours earlier for a third round pick.

It’s unlikely that Taylor would’ve landed with the Texans, who have Deshaun Watson entrenched as their franchise quarterback, but it was a fun pipe dream. Kizer, who head coach Bill O’Brien had the opportunity to draft but didn’t, wouldn’t have been a quality choice to be Watson’s No. 2, given the way he played as a rookie.

But after losing Watson for the year with an ACL tear, and watching the season promptly unravel, there’s no question that the Texans need to have someone better than Tom Savage on the roster.

Case Keenum, who played with the Texans in 2013 and 2014, is likely to land with either the Minnesota Vikings or Denver Broncos, probably whoever misses out on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, O’Brien’s first opening day starter as head coach, re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Josh McCown, who was available for the Texans in 2014 but ultimately passed over, is likely to stay with the New York Jets, where he could serve as a stopgap — and future position coach.

Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are likely to be available, but given their injury histories, can the Texans afford to rely on them?

It’s looking more and more likely that O’Brien and new general manager Brian Gaine will have to turn to the draft for a backup.

Their best options: Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and USF’s Quinton Flowers. The Texans are without a first or second round draft pick, but they do have three third rounders and plenty of late selections. They could do worse with those than pursuing insurance for Watson.