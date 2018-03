Outdoo Show: Thurs March 8

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Lance McCullers Jr. Says Astros, Not The Yankees Are Team To Beat In AL And More In Weekly Mad Radio VisitAstros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the Yankees being the popular pick in the AL, his football-like adjustment to the new rule changes, Justin Verlander as a teammate, Gerrit Cole's cooking skills, Dallas Keuchel's current state and more.

Mo Taylor: Chris Paul Has Added That Calming Influence Rockets LackedFormer Houston Rocket Mo Taylor joined In the Loop and they talked about the Rockets run at the Finals, the rivalry with the Warriors, Chris Paul, Mike D'Antoni, Clint Capela and will the Cavs make the Finals this season?

Rockets Win Streak Hits 17 Games With Win Over MilwaukeeThe Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 for the 17th straight win

McCullers Has Plans For New Mound Visit LimitationsLance McCullers is trying to stay a step ahead of the game to adjust to the MLB's newest rule changes.

John McClain Discusses The Perception Of The Texans Around The LeagueJohn McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the national perception of the Houston Texans, his experience with Bob McNair, what he thinks the Texans will be looking to do when free agency begins next week and other news and noise early in the NFL offseason.

Houston Texans 2018 Home and Road Opponents

Power Ranking LeBron And Michael Jordan's NBA Finals Opponents 1-14The LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate is getting repetitive and people are failing to realize that all rings aren't equal. Whether it's because of tougher competition or less talented teammates the difficulty of winning a championship varies. This list isn't about spraking the repetitive MJ-LeBron debate, it's about looking at their opponents in the NBA Finals. Here's Landry Locker's power ranking of the 14 NBA Finals opponents LeBron and MJ have faced.

The Best of The Triple Threat 3-7-18The Best of The Triple Threat, from Wednesday 3-7-18