Sean, Ted, and John McClain talked with NFL Hall of Famer, former Oilers great, and current Steelers assistant coach Mike Munchak.

 

Sean and Ted were joined by John McClain for his weekly visit, which included talk about the NFL Combine and the Texans off-season.

 

Sean and Ted talked about Twitter outrage caused by the misquoting and misrepresenting of a quote by football analyst Michael Lombardi over the outside interests of UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

 

Sean and Ted talked about players the Texans just re-signed and their fit on the roster, including punter Shane Lechler.

 

Sean and Ted talked about the Rockets picking up their 17th straight win with a road victory against the Bucks.

 

Sean and Ted talked about comments made by Astros pitcher Lance McCullers to MaD Radio today. Including thoughts on MLB rule changes, and the rivalry with the Yankees.

 

An all-new Ted Talk! This week Ted broke down the film on Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, without a doubt the most disappointing draft prospect from the NFL Combine.

 

