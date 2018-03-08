Today on Mad Radio: Lance McCullers Jr’s weekly visit, Rockets continue to dominate and shake off their doubters, Texans potential outcry in free agency, Screw Em, Worst Take Nominees and more.

Mad Radio discusses the Rockets 17-game win streak and the multiple ways they’ve been able to win games.

JJ Watt was the victim of quoting fake news yesterday, which is one of the dangers people of all statuses are in danger of these days. Plus, which QB would you want the Texans to get if they had the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 Draft?

Mad Radio discusses next week’s NFL free agency, if the Texans can make the needed improvements and what kind of drama comes with bringing in a couple of potential targets.

Mike Meltser says that regardless of what happens for the remainder of the Rockets season anyone who doesn’t want LeBron James in H-Town is a dang fool. Seth was skeptical of the notion, but might be changing his stance.

Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss why the Astros are the team to beat in the AL, his beef and new strategy with the new MLB rules, the mindset of the team and more.

Screw Em 3-8

Mad Radio continues the new tradition of turning a negative into a positive by judging CBS Sports Minutes.

Worst Take Of The Week Nominees 3-8: Mike Meltser x3 Vs John Lopez