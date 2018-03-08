With the Rockets on a 17-game win streak and the #1 seed in sight, Paul wonders if there’s anything he can nitpick about this year’s team.

Paul attempts to spearhead a movement to keep LeBron out of Houston next season at all costs.

In the Nightly News: NFL free agency moves and more.

Is Paul a hypocrite when it comes to his hatred of LeBron? Producer Ryan Rockett holds him on trial in Gallant At Night Court.

Paul wants to know the reasoning behind the strange questions LSU running back Derrius Guice was asked at the NFL Combine.

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t have sex cause she’s a germophobe, a kid loses his hand for watching porn and more.

In the Last Call: Paul has a problem with how the Jonathan Martin threat was handled and more.