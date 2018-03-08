HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Brian Gaine’s first contract as Houston Texans general manager is in the books.

No, not Jadeveon Clowney.

Not Benardrick McKinney.

Instead, it’s Shane Lechler.

The terms of the contract have yet to be announced, but the team confirmed in a release that it’s re-signed its 41 year old punter.

Lechler, who signed with the Texans in 2013, was as good as ever in 2017, averaging 49.0 yards per punt on 92 punts.

He’s been one of few bright spots the last few seasons on a Texans special teams unit that’s been abysmal for nearly 10.

They ranked 26th in Football Outsiders defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) last season, due to injuries, poor coverage units and the struggles of second-year kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

With Fairbairn’s future in doubt, Gaine likely to overhaul much of the team’s depth and countless players coming off of injury, it’ll be nice for head coach Bill O’Brien to have at least one sure thing.

Gaine, meanwhile, can now turn his sights to bigger ticket items on the Texans honey-do list: including giving Clowney a contract extension, figuring out what to do with McKinney and putting their $60-plus million in cap space to good use when free agency opens.