The second-longest win streak in Rockets history hit 17 games Wednesday night with a 110-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

James Harden led the Rockets with 26 points, five rebounds, six assists, and four steals, while Chris Paul added 16 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who improve to 51-13 on the season, a full game up on the Golden State Warriors for the NBA’s best record.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Rockets finished a first quarter that saw six lead changes with a two point lead, though the Bucks regained the lead after scoring the first four points of the second. An Eric Gordon 3-pointer gave the Rockets the lead again, and they were able to get the margin up to nine before Milwaukee closed to within three when Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a pair of free throws with 4:04 left before halftime, but the Rockets closed the half on an 18-9 run, capped by Harden’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 21 points in the half, 14 came after the Bucks closed to within three.

Milwaukee closed to within four in the third quarter after the Rockets pushed the lead to 16, but the quarter ended with Houston leading by 11, and Milwaukee did get within five in the fourth quarter, but it came with just over a minute to play, and the Rockets scored the game’s final five points.

The Rockets 17 straight wins is the NBA’s longest win streak this season, and the Rockets are now five wins away from tying the franchise record, set back in 2008.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points.

The Rockets will look for win number 18 Friday night north of the border, when they take on the Toronto Raptors.