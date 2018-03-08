Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. stepped up as yet another player from the Astros clubhouse to say that the American League, and World Series, will come through Houston this season. After the Yankees added reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins via trade this offseason, a lot of chatter in baseball has been that the pinstripes have become the AL favorites. Although, the Astros made a strong trade this winter as well and are still in no doubt of their trade deadline acquisition from last year.

“The Yankees are a good team. We duked it out until Game 7 of the ALCS to see who was going to go to the World Series, and they’re a great team. They went out and got the MVP, but we have [Justin] Verlander for a full year,” McCullers Jr. said.

When asked about the addition of Stanton Lance said “He’s massive. So when he get’s into the box you get little weary. When he is going really well you are not going to find many guys better.” McCullers added “You have to attack these guys and maybe pitch around them if the situation calls for it.”

There is no shortage of confidence from either clubhouse. Both teams are incredibly talented and hold the Most Valuable Player incumbents from 2017. For Lance, it does not change the fact that his team was the one holding the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of last season.

“I still think obviously the AL comes through us, the World Series comes through us, we’re defending champs. We’re going to be in the thick of it so until, you know, we’re kind of knocked off… We’re the guys to beat.”