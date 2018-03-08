Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is one of the many players in baseball that are against the new mound visit limit imposed by Major League Baseball. There are just six total visits allowed to the mound by a manager, coach or player per nine innings. While unhappy with the changes, pitchers will have to make the adjustment for these limited meetings that are now far more significant and not to be wasted.

“We’re going to have to go into the inning with multiple signs cued up with different body parts… Hat, face, jersey, whatever,” Lance said.

Adapting to the new rules could be a challenge if players choose to just use standard body signs. Lance is trying to be proactive and has already taken this into consideration. The Astros, and all teams, will need a strategy to work around the rule before the season begins in less than three weeks.

“If it gets too bad, I’m just going to laminate a card. I’m going to put it in [McCann’s] pocket, I’m going to have one in mine, and I’m just going to start yelling out numbers and we’ll look at the card, and that’ll be the sequence,” McCullers said. “I’m dead serious. I’ve already started writing them down, if it gets to that.”