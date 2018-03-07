Advice in love, work, or life in general. Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds give out advice to listeners on the text line every Wednesday during Damn Straight Advice.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about rumored moves around the NFL, including the Seahawks trading pass rusher Michael Bennett to the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about a report that a woman told police that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sexually assaulted her while posing for a photo in 2011.

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the Rockets beating the Thunder last night for their 16th straight win.

John Harris from Texans Radio joined Sean, Rich, and Ted for his weekly visit to talk about NFL Draft prospects, and the Texans off-season.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Texans off-season by debating which three outside the building free-agents they would sign if they were the team’s GM.