By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:dallas mavericks, damn straight advice, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, john harris, Mark Cuban, Michael Bennett, NFL Draft, NFL free agency, Oklahoma City Thunder, philadelphia eagles, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, seatlle seahawks, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat

Advice in love, work, or life in general. Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds give out advice to listeners on the text line every Wednesday during Damn Straight Advice.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about rumored moves around the NFL, including the Seahawks trading pass rusher Michael Bennett to the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about a report that a woman told police that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sexually assaulted her while posing for a photo in 2011.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the Rockets beating the Thunder last night for their 16th straight win.

 

John Harris from Texans Radio joined Sean, Rich, and Ted for his weekly visit to talk about NFL Draft prospects, and the Texans off-season.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Texans off-season by debating which three outside the building free-agents they would sign if they were the team’s GM.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen