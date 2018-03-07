Paul thinks recent NFL trades by the Eagles showcase the importance of aggression in an organization.

Paul thinks a recent piece on The Ringer may finally show the truth in the Harden vs Westbrook debate.

In the Nightly News: The Broncos are reportedly interested in Keenum, Jerry Jones pays up and more.

After widespread backlash to the Players Only broadcast of the Rockets/Thunder game, Paul attempts to list the best former players-turned-commentators.

Paul thinks the post-Combine Josh Rosen takes are a little too much.

Paul reacts to the Rockets’ win in Milwaukee Wednesday night to extend their win streak to 17.

In the Late Night Snack: A crazy person tries to open an airplane hatch, Paul reacts to an angry station listener and more.

In the Last Call: Russell Wilson is still corny, Paul hates people who think videogames cause violence and more.

