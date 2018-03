John McClain Discusses The Perception Of The Texans Around The LeagueJohn McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the national perception of the Houston Texans, his experience with Bob McNair, what he thinks the Texans will be looking to do when free agency begins next week and other news and noise early in the NFL offseason.

The face of collusion: True or not, McNair finds himself in the crosshairs

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Mad Radio Discusses The Perception Of The Houston Texans And Bob McNair Around The CountryMike Meltser and Seth Payne discuss the perception of the Houston Texans around the country amidst the latest column from Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle the week before free agency beginS in the NFL.

Rockets Beat Thunder For 16th Straight WinThe Rockets beat OKC 122-112 for their 16th straight win

Five Advantages The Rockets Have Over The WarriorsIt's the series every NBA fan wants to see, expects to see and deserves to see, the Golden State Warriors vs. the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. Very few people, including myself, are willing to pick the Rockets to defeat the Warriors in the playoffs, but there are are five major advantages the Rockets have over the defending champions.

Outdoor Show: Sun March 4

Mo Taylor: Chris Paul Has Added That Calming Influence Rockets LackedFormer Houston Rocket Mo Taylor joined In the Loop and they talked about the Rockets run at the Finals, the rivalry with the Warriors, Chris Paul, Mike D'Antoni, Clint Capela and will the Cavs make the Finals this season?

Texans: Anthem Protests Won't Be A Factor In Personnel MovesWill Bob McNair be a deal breaker for some NFL free agents?

The Best Of Mad Radio 3-7Today on Mad Radio: John McClain joins the show to address the national perception of the Houston Texans, the Rockets win was nice and awful at the same time, strange suggestions from execs regarding Clowney, Landry Locker puts together Bob McNair's dream offseason, Ask McClain Anything and more.