By Landry Locker
Filed Under:Bob McNair, Houston Texans, John McClain, MaD Radio

John McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the national perception of the Houston Texans, his experience with Bob McNair, what he thinks the Texans will be looking to do when free agency begins next week and other news and noise early in the NFL offseason.

McClain joins Mad Radio every Wednesday at 7:30 am.

John McClain responds to the latest national discussion and perception about the Texans organization and discusses what he thinks the Texans will do next week when free agency begins.

Listen to MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 M-F from 6-10am. Follow me on Twitter: @LandryLocker. E-mail me at landry.locker@entercom.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen