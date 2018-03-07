John McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the national perception of the Houston Texans, his experience with Bob McNair, what he thinks the Texans will be looking to do when free agency begins next week and other news and noise early in the NFL offseason.

McClain joins Mad Radio every Wednesday at 7:30 am.

John McClain responds to the latest national discussion and perception about the Texans organization and discusses what he thinks the Texans will do next week when free agency begins.

Listen to MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 M-F from 6-10am. Follow me on Twitter: @LandryLocker. E-mail me at landry.locker@entercom.com.