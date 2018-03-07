By Brian McDonald
Episode 32 of The Heel Turn Podcast. Talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.

On This Week’s Show:

1:47 – Quick Count Segment included thoughts on the 50 man Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, possibility of a Cruiserweight tag team division, and Big Show retiring.
12:33 – Reaction to the best and worst of SmackDown Live’s go home show before WWE Fastlane.
23:48 – Predictions for WWE Fastlane.

Remember, THIS SUNDAY right after WWE Fastlane, Kyle and Brian will be LIVE on SportsRadio 610 from 10pm to midnight reacting to and recapping the WWE Fastlane PPV.

