By Brian McDonald
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Today those stories include a explosive result to smoking while using body spray.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with former Texans receiver David Anderson about what the Texans should do in free agency, reports alledging racism by Bob McNair, the NFL Combine, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Dane Brugler, Senior NFL Draft Analyst for NFLDraftScout, about the best and worst performances from the NFL Combine.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted play a game we call “Soccer Player or World Leader” to give away Houston Dynamo tickets. The listeners don’t know their world leaders very well.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about an article from the Houston Chronicle that alleges Texans owner Bob McNair won’t sign any players who kneeled for the National Anthem, and if possible would want a roster of all white players.

 

So, James Harden will definitely be one of the two guards selected to the All-NBA 1st team, but who will the other be? Sean, Rich, and Ted debated that topic.

 

