Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Stories included a fight at Chuck E. Cheese which upset Ted.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the results of the NFL Combine. The best with Shaquem Griffin, and the worst with Orlando Brown Jr.

Johnny Manziel’s ex-girlfriend has talked to the media about past domestic abuse. Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed the report and it’s impact on his attempted NFL comeback.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the Astros naming Justin Verlander their opening day starter, and how they feel about the rest of the rotation. Spoiler alert: Pretty good.

Sean, Rich, and Ted look ahead to the start of NFL Free Agency, and talked about some names the Texans could target.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about a poll put up on the @SportsRadio610 twitter page asking the question: Which Rockets team member’s past playoff failures concern you most? Chris Paul, James Harden, or Mike D’Antoni.