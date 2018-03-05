By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:all due respect, chris paul, dallas keuchel, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, James Harden, Justin Verlander, Mike D'Antoni, mlb spring training, nfl combine, NFL free agency, orlando brown, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, Shaquem Griffin, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Stories included a fight at Chuck E. Cheese which upset Ted.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the results of the NFL Combine. The best with Shaquem Griffin, and the worst with Orlando Brown Jr.

 

Johnny Manziel’s ex-girlfriend has talked to the media about past domestic abuse. Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed the report and it’s impact on his attempted NFL comeback.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the Astros naming Justin Verlander their opening day starter, and how they feel about the rest of the rotation. Spoiler alert: Pretty good.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted look ahead to the start of NFL Free Agency, and talked about some names the Texans could target.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about a poll put up on the @SportsRadio610 twitter page asking the question: Which Rockets team member’s past playoff failures concern you most? Chris Paul, James Harden, or Mike D’Antoni.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen