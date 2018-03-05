Paul announces he’s officially behind this Rockets team after their 123-120 victory over the Celtics Saturday.

Paul joining the Rockets bandwagon opens up a discussion over whether it’s ok to be a bandwagon fan.

Paul reacts to a Houston Chronicle report that NFL agents and players feel the Texans don’t want to sign any players who kneeled during the anthem.

Continued discussion on the Texans’ strict free agent preferences with caller input.

Paul breaks down the highlights of a yearly event he’s not a fan of.

Lane Kiffin’s strange way of judging assistant coaches, Paul’s thoughts on the Oscars and more.

In the Last Call: Paul’s final thoughts on the controversial Jerome Solomon Texans piece, why athletes shouldn’t eat meat in Mexico and more.

