Join SportsRadio 610 all March for our tournament tour! We’ll be broadcasting live from different Twin Peaks locations to prepare you for the big games!

Look below for all dates and locations of our Live Broadcasts:

3/15 (10 am – 6 pm): 18310 Interstate 45 North Shenandoah, TX 77381

In the Loop and Triple Threat

3/16 (10 am – 6 pm): 12830 Northwest Fwy Houston, TX 77040

In the Loop and Triple Threat

3/17 (1 pm – 4 pm): 4527 Lomitas Avenue, Houston, TX 77098

3/18 (1 pm – 4 pm): 11335 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079

3/22 (2 pm – 6 pm): 20931 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598

Triple Threat

3/23 (2 pm – 6 pm): 12830 Northwest Fwy Houston, TX 77040

Triple Threat

3/24 (4 pm – 7 pm): 4527 Lomitas Avenue, Houston, TX 77098

3/25 (11 am – 1 pm): 18310 Interstate 45 North Shenandoah, TX 77381

3/31 (1 pm – 4 pm): 11335 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079

See you there!