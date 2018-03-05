By Adam Spolane
Filed Under:Houston Rockets, Joe Johnson, NBA, Ryan Anderson

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Rockets will be shorthanded when they try for their 16th straight win Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Ryan Anderson (hip) and Brandan Wright (knee) will miss their fourth straight game, and the team announced that an illness will keep Joe Johnson out of the lineup.

Johnson has averaged six points in just over 25 minutes in his six games since joining the Rockets before the All Star break, while connecting on 35 percent of his shots. He played just 13 minutes in the Rockets 123-120 win over the Boston Celtics, his fewest with the team.

Anderson is averaging 10 points per game in his second season with the Rockets, while Wright scored four points in 15 minutes while making his Rockets debut February 25 in Denver.

The Rockets currently lead the NBA with a 49-13 record, and their 15 straight wins is second longest in franchise history. The team lost its only meeting against Oklahoma City, 112-107 on Christmas Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen