HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Rockets will be shorthanded when they try for their 16th straight win Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Ryan Anderson (hip) and Brandan Wright (knee) will miss their fourth straight game, and the team announced that an illness will keep Joe Johnson out of the lineup.

Johnson has averaged six points in just over 25 minutes in his six games since joining the Rockets before the All Star break, while connecting on 35 percent of his shots. He played just 13 minutes in the Rockets 123-120 win over the Boston Celtics, his fewest with the team.

Anderson is averaging 10 points per game in his second season with the Rockets, while Wright scored four points in 15 minutes while making his Rockets debut February 25 in Denver.

The Rockets currently lead the NBA with a 49-13 record, and their 15 straight wins is second longest in franchise history. The team lost its only meeting against Oklahoma City, 112-107 on Christmas Day.